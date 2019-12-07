Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Semifinal Match BH-W vs MR-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Brisbane: In the 2nd semifinal of the 2019 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Melbourne Renegades will take on hosts Brisbane Heat at the Allan Border Field (Brisbane) on Saturday. Defending champions, Brisbane Heat will leave no stone unturned as they take another step closer to defending their crown. Heat has set the pace this year in the league phase with 10 wins from 14 games. Riding on the performances of Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen, the Heat also won the rights to host WBBL Finals at their home ground as well. However, they lost their recent loss against Melbourne Renegades will likely to play in their minds in the big semifinal on Saturday.

Despite pulling off an incredible chase at the same venue, Renegades will not take much heart from the last win as they miss the services of English batswomen Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont. Owing to their superior talent on paper, Brisbane Heat will fancy its chances of yet another appearance in a WBBL Final.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 9.20 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat: Beth Mooney (WK), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (C), Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley.

Melbourne Renegades: Anna Lanning, Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Carly Leeson/Georgia Wareham.

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Delissa Kimmince, Kirby Short (C), Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Charli Knott.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Anna Lanning, Chamari Athapaththu, Jessica Duffin (C), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (w)k, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows, Courtney Neale.

