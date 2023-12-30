Home

Sports

Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem Survives Brush With Venomous Snake During Qualifying Match

Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem Survives Brush With Venomous Snake During Qualifying Match

Dominic Thiem won the match against Australian James McCabe by a margin of 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Dominic Theim won the first-round qualifying match at Brisbane International. (Image: Instagram)

Brisbane: Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International on Saturday. The former world No.3 was a set down to 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in a first-round qualifying match when fans courtside spotted the snake.

Trending Now

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans. “I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” Thiem said. “But, they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball kids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

You may like to read

“It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.” The snake — identified as a 50-centimetre eastern brown snake and one of Australia’s most deadly reptiles —was soon safely removed allowing play to resume.

Un serpent brun d’environ 50 cm a interrompu le premier tour des qualifications entre Dominic Thiem et James McCabe pendant 40 minutes à Brisbane. Il est le serpent le plus en Australie et a dû être attrapé par un professionnel. pic.twitter.com/7JIhyzC0ba — Univers Tennis (@UniversTennis) December 30, 2023

But, Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points before levelling the match by winning the second set tiebreak. The 30-year-old then went on to clinch the deciding set for a 2-6. 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.

The Austrian, currently ranked No.98 after several years with a troublesome wrist injury, will face either Italian Giulio Zeppieri or another Australian, Omar Jasika, in the final qualifying round tomorrow. Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020 when he pushed champion Novak Djokovic to five sets and won the US Open later that year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.