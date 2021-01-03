Amid the Brisbane Test jeopardy, Queensland health minister Ros Bates on Sunday gave a blunt message to the touring Indian team following reports suggesting that the side is not keen on traveling to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test due to quarantine protocols. Also Read - SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

She said that if the Indian team is not going to play by the rules, then do not come.

Not just Bates, but Queensland’s Shadow Sports Minister Tim Mander also dismissed India’s complaints.

“If the Indian cricket team wants to spit the dummy and disregard quarantine guidelines in Brisbane for the fourth Test, then they shouldn’t come,” Mander said.

“The same rules must apply for everyone. Simple.”

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade has also reacted to the development, saying that the Australian team ‘fully expects’ to play at the Gabba.

“We all knew we were going to get some curveballs and this is just one of them. The schedule has been rolled out and we’d prefer to stick to that,” Wade told reporters on Sunday.

“I would expect just to go to the Gabba regardless, (even) if that is more of a quarantine-based (situation), we fully expect to be going to Brisbane to play the Gabba Test,” he added further.

The Indian team does not want to serve the quarantine protocols ahead of the last Test. The Indian management does not want the players to go through another bio-security bubble as it reckons that is all they have been doing since leaving Dubai.

The fourth and final Test starts on January 15.