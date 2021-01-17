Team India seamer Shardul Thakur said that it was a dream come true when he picked a wicket on his very first ball during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane. Thakur made his Test debut in 2018 against West Indies but an unfortunate injury forced him out of that game after bowling just 10 balls. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time

Shardul proved his value with both and ball in the Brisbane Test where he claimed three wickets and scored 67 runs in the first innings.

The 29-year-old said he worked hard in domestic cricket after his short debut game in 2018.

“It was not easy to bowl those 10 balls and get injured. I went back and grinded out in domestic cricket and whatever opportunities I got,” Shardul said in an interview taken by senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, posted on bcci.tv.

“Waiting for two years to play Test cricket again and getting the wicket (of Marcus Harris) in the very first ball, it is a dream come true. I am happy to contribute to the team’s cause.”

Shardul scored 67 off 115 balls and shared a 123-run seventh-wicket partnership with Washington Sunday, who made 62 on the third day of the fourth Test. The duo stitched 123 runs for the seventh wicket and defied the Australians for 36 overs.

Shardul opened his scoring with a magnificent six and interestingly completed his half-century by hitting a maximum.

Asked about it, he said, “At that point of time I was not looking to hit a six but it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played it instinctively. It came out well for me. I am happy about it.”

On the cover drives he hit, Shardul said, “Honestly, I have not done practice for that but it was one of the days when I was batting really well. I did not want to miss any opportunity and any loose ball. I felt like putting it away. That is it.”

Washington said Shardul was trying to hit a six off Nathan Lyon and he was not surprised when his batting partner reached to his 50 with a six.

For Washington, it was also a memorable debut as he got his first Test wicket in the form of Steve Smith and then got a half-century.

Asked about it by Ashwin, Washington said, “Test cricket is the toughest format. I am very happy to start off in this fashion. God’s grace and a lot of support from the family.”

Another debutant, pacer T Natarajan said he did not try too much for his three wickets in Australia’s first innings.

“I did not try too much. I came around the wicket because the plan of the team was that.”