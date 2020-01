Britain’s Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton on Friday pledged to donate $500,000 to support the fight against the bush fires ravaging Australia. The six-time world champion announced the donation on his social media accounts.

“It saddens me deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death, no way out, not their fault,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My love of animals is no secret and I can’t help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction.”

Hamilton said he was “lucky enough” to visit Australia – home of the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit – often and therefore knew first-hand how “beautiful” the Oceanic country was.

“I’ve spent some time speaking to people in Australia who are working at the heart of this and I’m filled with admiration for everything they are doing,” he added, before urging people to think about the “impact we are having on our planet” and donating as much as they can towards the fire-fighting and wildlife rescue efforts.

“I’m donating $500K to support WIRES Wildlife Rescue and WWF Australia and the Rural Fire Services. If you are able and haven’t already, you can donate too,” he added.

Various personalities from all walks of life are making their contribution to the relief funds for bush fires which has till now claimed 27 human lives and millions of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

Australia legend Shane Warne’s baggy green, which he wore throughout the 145 Tests he played, has made more than A$ 1 million at auction to aid those affected by bushfires. Warne sold his Baggy Green for A$1,007,500 through an online auction on Friday, with 100 per cent of the proceeds dedicated to bushfire victims. The price is a record for a Baggy Green cap, more than doubling the amount paid for one of Sir Donald Bradman’s caps that fetched A$425,000 when auctioned off for charity in 2003.