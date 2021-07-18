British GP Live Streaming F1 Race Live

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton really needs to pull something out of the bag at his home circuit of Silverstone today if he wants to win another F1 title this season. Starting second on the grid (after the all-new Sprint Qualifying) and 33 points behind Max Verstappen in the standings, Hamilton seriously needs to produce something special at today's British Grand Prix. The last time Hamilton won the tournament was in May 2021 where he walked away with a win with 25 points. Post which, Red Bull has been dominating the circuit. Verstappen out-dragged Hamilton at the start of F1's experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, in a race aimed at providing more thrills for fans over the three days of track action and potentially shaking up the starting grid. Here is a look at how to watch the British GP main race in India, the British GP stream details, and our preview for the same.

When is the British GP 2021 F1 race?

The British GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, July 18 in India.

What are the timings of the British GP 2021 F1 race?

The British GP 2021 F1 race will start at 9 PM ISTF1.

Where is the British GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The British GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire.

Which TV channel will broadcast the British GP 2021 F1 race?

The British GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the British GP 2021 F1 race?

The British GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.