ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England created history as Eoin Morgan led his side to an emphatic win against New Zealand to clinch their maiden World Cup title. After the win, the entire country was in a celebratory mood. While celebrations in the podium, English players opened the bottle of champagne and that is when one could spot British Muslim cricketers Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid running away for cover. The entire episode was funny and the video is going viral. This is not the first time that they have been seen running away during celebrations.

Here is the video:

Watch British Muslim cricketers running away from the champagne. It’s so funny I cannot stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dwlRRFIY7w — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) July 15, 2019

Earlier, a journalist asked him about the Irish luck, if that helped. Morgan was equal to the task as he came up with a cheeky response. “We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil Rashid, he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green. That actually epitomises our team. We’re from quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries. To actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool.” Morgan was elated like the rest of his teammates and the entire nation and that was understood. England beat New Zealand in a riveting finale by virtue of boundaries after it went into a Super Over.