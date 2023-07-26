Home

BRN vs PRT ECS Czechia T10 League Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks And More

Take a look at the Dream11 team prediction and top fantasy picks for the Brno CC vs Prague Tigers CC ECS Czechia T10 League game.

The match will start at 12:45 PM IST. ((mage Credit: Ecn Cricket)

Brno CC and Prague Tigers CC are set to face off in the ECS Czechia T10 League today, July 26 at the Scott Page Field in Prague at 12:45 PM IST. This will be the 47th match of the ECS Czechia T10 League. Brno CC are placed third on the points table with six wins in 11 games. They will be looking to better their position in the rankings with another victory. On the other hand, the Prague Tigers CC are languishing at the bottom of the table. The side will be aiming to turn their fortunes around with this game. The Prague-based franchise will be high on confidence after their win in their last game, but they still have a lot of catching up to do. All in all, the match can prove to be an exciting encounter.

BRN vs PRT Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rahat Ali

Vice-captain: Amin Hossain

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Ratul, Sakibul Tanim

Batters: Amin Hossain, Imtheajul Reyad

All-rounders: GM Hasanat, Satyajit Sengupta, Riaz Afridi

Bowlers: Rahat Ali, Shayan Khan, Naveed Ahmed, Akhil Vijayan

BRN vs PRT Probable Playing XI

BRN Playing XI

Satyajit Sengupta, Mohammad Ratul (wk), Rahat Ali (captain), Riaz Afridi, Ali Kashif, Annadurai Arumugum, Sandeep Tiwari, Shayan Khan, Yug Warrier, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra

PRT Playing XI

Imtheajul Reyad, Amin Hossain (c), Rubait Miah, Kaoser Ahmed, Prem Yadav, Ajhar Alam, Masud Sheikh, GM Hasanat, Sakibul Tanim (wk), Sojib Miah, Akhil Vijayan

BRN vs PRT Full Squads

Brno CC Full Squad: Varun Mehta, Mohammad Ratul, Dylan Steyn, Ashish Matta, Ali Kashif, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Harsh Maheshwari, Janaka Ihalage, Noor Khanday, Abhishek Prabhukhot, Tahseen Chikte, Somesekhar Banerjee, Naveed Ahmed, Avinash Vijayakumar, Rahat Ali (captain), Suresh Ramaro, Hamid Ullah, Shayan Khan, Riaz Afridi, Yug Warrier, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Kumar Vasudevan, Neeraj Mishra, Satyajit Sengupta, Annadurai Arumugum

Prague Tigers Full Squad: Sakibul Tanim, Saiful Islam-I, Emon Md Mohiuddin, Amin Hossain (captain), Rakib Al Hasan, Samiul Ayon, Mehedi Soura(mage Credit: Media.ecn.cricket)b, Kaoser Ahmed, Imtheajul Reyad, Sahriar Nafiz, Ibrahim Miah, Rubait Miah, Ujal Hossain, MD Rasel Miah, G M Hasanat, Sharikul Islam, Robiul Islam-II, Sahadat Sagor, Himel Rongdi, Arshad Hosen, Masud Sheikh, Prem Yadav, Arman Bhuiyan, Sojib Miah, Sonjit Halder, Ajhar Alam, Akhil Vijayan, Razu Ahmed, Sharif Samir, Rashid Bhuiyan

