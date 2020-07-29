Cricketing world is saluting England veteran Stuart Broad after he became the seventh bowler in Test history to take 500 or more wickets on Tuesday. With the wicket of West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite, Broad completed the milestone joining countryman and teammate James Anderson in the elite list. Also Read - Stuart Broad 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Surpassing Idol James Anderson After Crossing 500 Test Wickets

Broad has now 501 wickets from 140 Tests at 27.95.

Tributes are pouring in from different parts of the world including from legendary India allrounder Yuvraj Singh who hit Broad for six sixes in an over during the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007.

Yuvraj called upon his fans to applaud the 34-year-old Englishman for his achievement.

“I’m sure every time I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke – it takes hard work, dedication & determination,” Yuvraj wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Broady you’re a legend! Hats off,” he added.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated him on his ‘terrific achievement’

“Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8

had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement!” Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

South Africa paceman Dale Steyn wrote, “500 big ones for @StuartBroad8. Well done bud, what a great achievement #salute.”

Australia legend Ricky Ponting termed Broad as a ‘tough competitor’. “Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions,” Ponting wrote.

West Indies bowling legend Courtney Walsh, the first to breach the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket, recalled the time when Broad was still a kid and hoped he will not stop anytime soon.

“Congratulations to @StuartBroad8 on reaching 500 test wits hard work does pay off. I still remember you bowling to my son at Bristol when you both were kids.. well done and the sky is the limits next step 600,” Walsh wrote.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wrote, “Incredible achievement @StuartBroad8. Having form,fitness,skill and desire over such a long period of time is a very special effort. Congratulations.”