BRP vs BRD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BRP vs BRD in Prague: On Day 1 of the week 4, Brno Rangers remained unscathed with two wins in as many matches while Moravian CC lost both their ties. On the other hand, Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders won one and lost one game each. Also Read - MCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Moravian CC vs Brno Rangers Match 5 in Brno at 1:30 PM IST Sunday July 5

The ECN Czech Super Series has entered its fourth and final week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the second week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. Prague Barbarians became the third team to qualify after crushing Vandals in the final. Also Read - MWJ vs TNM Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Manawatu Jets vs Taranaki Mountainairs Match at The Trusts Arena 1:00 PM IST July 5 Sunday

The fourth qualifier is being played in Bruno and the participants include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders. Also Read - AKH vs NG Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Auckland Hobart Huskies vs Nelson Giants Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 5 Sunday

Toss: The toss between Brno Raptors and Brno Raiders will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground



BRP vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Naidu (captain), Aamir Husain (vice-captain), Basavantaray Madival, Piyush Tripathi, Raghvendra Singh, Kudzai Chomusora, Vijay Bijalwan, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Jan Hoffmann, Vivek Raxwal, Muhammad Ansar

BRP vs BRD Squads

Brno Raptors: Amol Kshirsagar, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Naidu, Machris Dias, Ali Kashif, Chirag Kheradiya, Varun Mehta, Muhammad Ansar, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Sudeep Roy, Suresh Ramaro, Vivek Raxwal, Mark Smart, Basavantaray Madival

Brno Raiders: Vasudevan, Ganesh Duraisamy, Dilu Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Muzamil Dodhy, Sreekanth Nair, Vignesh Surendran, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Kudzai Chomusora, Arunkumar Praveen Prasad, Balaji Subramaniam, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRP Dream11 Team/ BRD Dream11 Team/ Brno Raptors Dream11 Team/ Brno Raiders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.