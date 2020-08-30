Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Brest vs Marseille Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020 – Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match BRT vs MAR at Stade Francis-Le Ble: In the upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday night, Brest will be back in action as they take on Marseille for another thrilling encounter in the competition. The Ligue 1 match between BRT and MAR will be played at Stade Francis-Le Ble. It will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – August 31. Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille begin their 2020-21 league campaign with a trip to a Brest side who were thrashed 4-0 by Nimes in their opener last week. Although it is very early stages, Brest struggled to compete in all areas of the pitch last week and that does not bode well for them in this match against a talented Marseille side who will be hoping to push PSG close this season, along with the rest of the chasing pack. Andre Villas-Boas' side should have too much for the hosts here so an away win is on the cards for them.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Brest and Marseille will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 31.

Venue: Stade Francis-Le Ble.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- G Larsonneur

Defenders- D Caleta-Car, B Kamara, J Amavi

Midfielders- F Honorat, C Battocchio, M Sanson, K Strootman

Forwards- I Cordona, N Radonjic (VC), D Benedetto (C)

BRT vs MAR Predicted Playing XIs

Brest: Gautier Larsonneur, Jean Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Julien Faussurier, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Romain Faivre, Ibrahima Diallo, Haris Belkebla, Irvin Cardona, Jeremy Le-Douaron, Franck Honorat.

Marseille: Steve Mandanda, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Boubacar Kamara, Jordan Amavi, Bouna Sarr, Valentin Rongier, Morgan Sanson, Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto.

BRT vs MAR SQUADS

Brest (BRT): Gautier Larsonneur, Sebastien Cibois, Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean Kevin Duverne, Denys Bain, Christophe Herelle, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Romain Perraud, Ludovic Baal, Idrissa Dioh, Heriberto Tavares, Hugo Magnetti, Hianga Mbock, Ferris NGoma, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Killian Benvindo, Ibrahima Diallo, Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Cristian Battocchio, Jeremy Le-Douaron, Rafiki Said, Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona.

Marseille (MAR): Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Ahmadou Dia, Yohann Pele, Steve Mandanda, Richecard Richard, Aaron Kamardin, Leonardo Balerdi, Abdallah Ali Mohamed, Lucas Perrin, Duje Caleta-Car, Christopher Rocchia, Boubacar Kamara, Bouna Sarr, Jordan Amavi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Hiroki Sakai, Ugo Bertelli, Nassim Ahmed, Pape Gueye, Jores Rahou, Cheick Souare, Alexandre Phliponeau, Florian Chabrolle, Valentin Rongier, Morgan Sanson, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Maxime Lopez, Kevin Strootman, Dimitri Payet, Nemanja Radonjic, Dario Benedetto, Florian Thauvin, Valere Germain, Konstantinos Mitroglou, Marley Ake.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRT Dream11 Team/ MAR Dream11 Team/ Brest Dream11 Team/ Marseille Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.