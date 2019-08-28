It has been two days but the euphoria that PV Sindhu created after becoming the first Indian to win the BWF Badminton World Championship is still alive. From the Prime Minister to normal citizens, everyone has come forward and lauded the efforts of the Hyderabad-born shuttler.

When asked about her reason of success, Sindhu had given credit to her physical and mental fitness for her historic triumph at the BWF World Championships 2019. On Tuesday, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a video of Sindhu training before the championships in Hyderabad. In the video, the badminton queen can be seen sweating it out like a true warrior before the battle.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra wrote, “Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top…”

Sindhu trained for the championship at the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and the video was originally posted on their social media handles on Sunday after she won the gold at Basel in Switzerland. She had later thanked her fitness trainer Srikanth Verma and gave him a special credit for her victory.

In what almost everyone believed was the most one-sided women’s singles final in the history of BWF World Championships, Sindhu had stormed past her Japanese opponent Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7. It was her third final on the trot after losing the marquee clash in 2018 against Carolina Marin of Spain and in 2017 against Okuhara.

The 2017 final was also the last time both the shuttlers had met and Okuhara had defeated Sindhu in a tense encounter which lasted more than two hours. In comparison, the 2019 final saw the Indian shuttler defeating her opponent in just 37 minutes.