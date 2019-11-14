The men’s doubles pair of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan on Wednesday announced that they will retire at the end of the 2020 season.

Bryan brothers, one of the most successful doubles pair in the history of tennis, issued a statement saying that they decided to hang up their boots after featuring in the next year’s US Open; a tournament where they made their Grand Slam championship debut in 1995.

The two rose to the top of the rankings for the first time in 2003 and spent 438 weeks at the top and ended 10 seasons as the numero uno team.

In their 24-year tennis career so far, the two racked up a record 118 titles, including 16 Grand Slams doubles in addition to London Olympics gold in 2012.

The two decided to end their 2019 season following the conclusion of the US Open and the said decision was taken to remain fresh for what will be their last season.

“We decided that it would be best to rest our minds and strengthen our bodies in preparation for 2020 which will be our final season on the ATP Tour,” said Bob Bryan in a statement.

“It has truly been a magical ride. However, we want to end this great ride while we’re healthy and we can still compete for titles,” he added.

Bob Bryan also took to Twitter to thank all those who let them live out their dream.”We dedicate 2020 to all those who have shared this journey with us. Whether you root for us or against us, we are grateful for your passion in the sport that has given us so much. We’ll always do our best to return this love. Thank you for letting us live out our dream,” tweeted Bryan.