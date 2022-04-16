Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Mizoram Cricket League 2022 match 10 toss between Bawngkawn South CC vs Kulikawn CC will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time – 1:00 PM

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, India.

BSCC vs KCC Dream11 Team

V Kumar, S Murmu, C Lalrinsanga (vc), Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng, Lalzuitluanga, P Ahmed, R Lalhlimpuia, Lalrintluanga, T Laledenthara (c), L Renthlei, Lalrinfela

BSCC vs KCC Possible Playing 11

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club

Zomuansanga, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Lalnunthara Ngutre, R Lalhimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Bobby Vanlalhriata Vanchhawng (c), K Lalthazuala, Indra Chettri, Lalrinfela, Lalawmpuia Renthlei.

Kulikawn Cricket Club

C Lalrinsanga (c), Vikash Kumar, Lalzuitualanga, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Santosh Murmu, Darremsanga, Lalliansanga, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Ajay Rai.

