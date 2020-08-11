BSCR vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSC Rehberge vs Berlin Eagles CC, 7th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BSCR vs BECC at Ostrapark:

After the end of Day 1, RCD with three wins out of three matches took the top spot with six points while Berline Eagles were at the bottom of the standings having lost all their three games. USG Chemnitz are at the second spot with four points thanks to two wins from four matches while BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia did not play on the opening day of the tournament.

You can check the BSCR vs BECC Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSCR vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Sajid Liaqat (captain), Ali Butt (vice-captain), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Chamila Bandara, Imran Chaudry, Zahid Mahmood, Younis Ahmadzai, Bashar Khan, Javed Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Naser Hamed

BSCR vs BECC Squads

Berlin Eagles CC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

BSC Rehberge: Imran Chaudry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Ali Butt, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari, Musthafa Muhammed, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat

