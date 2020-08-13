BSCR vs BSVB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSC Rehberge vs BSV Britannia, 18th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR vs BSVB at Ostrapark: The eighteenth T10 match of the ECS T10- Dresden is scheduled to be played between BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia. Also Read - RCD vs BSCR Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge, 17th T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Thursday August 13

We are into the third day of the event now. After the first three days of competition, BSC Rehberge are at the top spot with five wins and one defeat from their six matches. They have 10 points. On the second spot are BSV Britannia who have won all four of their matches so far to be at eight points. At the third spot were RC Dresden with four wins from six matches while USG Chemnitz and Berlin Eagles CC are at the fourth and fifth position respectively in the points tally after Wednesday’s matches. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Hints, Germany Tour of Austria 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women, 2nd T20I at Seebarn Cricket Ground 1:30 PM IST Thursday August 13

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSCR vs BSVB My Dream11 Team

Rohit Singh (captain), Sahid Liaqat (vice-captain), Mohit Negi, Shahnawaz Gaurav Lohia, Waleed Ahmed, Javed Iqbal, Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Waqas Virk

BSCR vs BSVB Squads

BSC Rehberge: Saeed Safi, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Jafer Luqman, Sahid Liaqat, Ronson Muliyil, Salman Azhar

BSV Britannia: Rohit Singh, Gaurav Lohia, Sandan Chintanippu, Kumar Shouradhya, Shubham Patil, Ali Chatha, Nithin Das, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Saad Ali Jan, Waqas Latif, Ataullah Baloz, Vijay Lakshmanan, Waleed Ahmed, Raza Afaq, Omid Omanzai, Mohit Negi, Sanish Goyal, Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, Najibullah Yasser, Zamir Haider, Hitesh Thakur

