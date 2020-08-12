BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 14th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR vs RCD at Ostrapark: In the fourteenth match of the ECS T10- Dresden, BSC Rehberge will take on RC Dresden in what will be the penultimate match of the day. Also Read - BSVB vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club, 13th T10 at Ostrapark 4:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

After two days of play and 10 engaging matches, BSC Rehberge have won all four of their matches so far to take the top spot with eight points ahead of RC Dresden who have also eight points. The two top performers are only separated by net run-rate. On the other hand, USG Chemnitz occupy the third spot after two days of play having won two of their six matches while losing the other four. Berin Eagles CC have endured a poor outing in the first two days of the event losing all their six matches. Also Read - RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia, 12th T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

You can check the BSCR vs RCD Dream11 here. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Hints, Germany Tour of Austria 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women, 1st T20I at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSCR vs RCD My Dream11 Team

Javed Iqbal (captain), Sajid Liaqat (vice-captain), Vivek Nandkumar Chakankar, Kapil Chandnani, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudry, Saeed Safi, Sandeep Kamboj, Syed Waqar Hussain, Rahul Grover, Sadiq Sabah

BSCR vs RCD Squads

RC Dresden: Kapil Chandani, Syed Waqar Hussain, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Waqas Khalil, Gulzar Rasool, Shahrukh Khan, Ashwin Prakash, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Vivek Nandkumar, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover

BSC Rehberge: Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Saeed Safi, Jafer Luqman, Sahid Liaqat, Ronson Muliyil, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Saddam Gill, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Shahnawaz Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSCR Dream11 Team/ RCD Dream11 Team/ BSC Rehberge Dream11 Team/ RC Dresden Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more