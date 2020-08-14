BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 2nd Semifinal – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BSCR vs RCD at Ostrapark: In the second semifinal, BSC Rehberge be up against RC Dresden at 3:30 PM IST for a place in the final to be played later today. BSCR won six of their eight matches to finish second while RCD won five of their eight matches to qualify after finishing third in the standings.

We have reached the business end of the tournament after four days of non-stop cricketing action. BVB Britannia and BSC Rehberge, RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz claimed the top-four spots after 20 matches to make the last-four stage.

You can check the BSCR vs RCD, 2nd Semifinal Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSCR vs RCD My Dream11 Team

Kapil Chandnani (captain), Javed Iqbal (vice-captain), Imran Chaudry, Musthafa Muhammed, Syed Waqar, Saeed Safi, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Shahnawaz Ahmad

BSCR vs RCD Squads

BSC Rehberge: Jafer Luqman, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Musthafa Muhammed, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Ronson Muliyil, Salman Azhar, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Saeed Safi

RC Dresden: Sandeep Kamboj, Vivek Nandkumar, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Syed Waqar Hussain, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Waqas Khalil, Gulzar Rasool, Ashwin Prakash, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Shahrukh Khan, Nilkantha Sahoo, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Ali Haider, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran

