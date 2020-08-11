BSCR vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSC Rehberge vs USG Chemnitz, 8th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR vs USGC at Ostrapark: In the eighth match of the ECS T10- Dresden, BSC Rehberge will be taking the field for a second successive time and this time against USG Chemnitz who will be playing their first game of the day. Also Read - BSCR vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSC Rehberge vs Berlin Eagles CC, 7th T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Tuesday August 11

At the conclusion of the opening day of the tournament, RCD with three wins out of three matches took the top spot with six points while Berline Eagles were at the bottom of the standings having lost all their three games. USG Chemnitz are at the second spot with four points thanks to two wins from four matches while BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia did not play on the opening day of the tournament. Also Read - RCD vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC, 6th T10 at Ostrapark 12:30 PM IST Tuesday August 11

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between RC BSC Rehberge and USG Chemnitz will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSCR vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Imran Chaudry (captain), Akash Chougale (vice-captain), Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Abdul Basir, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Jaced Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Adith Narayanan

BSCR vs USGC Squads

USG Chemnitz: Naga Pawankumar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan

BSC Rehberge: Imran Chaudry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Ali Butt, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari, Musthafa Muhammed, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat

