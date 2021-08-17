BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Dresden

BSC Rehberge 1945 vs FC Viktoria 89 Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BSCR vs VIK at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV: In match no. 7 and 8 of ECS T10 Dresden tournament, BSC Rehberge 1945 will take on FC Viktoria 89 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Dresden BSCR vs VIK match will start at 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST – August 17. BSC Rehberge have started their ECS T10 Dresden campaign strongly, winning their opening two encounters against SG Einheit Halle. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and hold a strong position at the top. On the other hand, FC Viktoria will play their first game of the ECS T10 Dresden. They are up against a powerful Rehberge side and would look to put their best show. Here is the ECS T10 Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction, BSCR vs VIK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BSCR vs VIK Probable XIs ECS T10 Dresden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – BSC Rehberge 1945 vs FC Viktoria 89, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Dresden.Also Read - SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain- Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's at The Rose Bowl 8 PM IST August 16 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden toss between BSC Rehberge 1945 and FC Viktoria 89 will take place at 6 PM IST – August 17. Also Read - SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain- SLC Blues vs SLC Greys, Playing XIs For Today's T20 at Pallekele International Stadium at 7 PM IST August 16 Monday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- SG Einheit Halle vs BSC Rehberge 1945, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV at 4:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

BSCR vs VIK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Zamir Haider

Batsmen – Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nadjibullah Yasser (C), Bilal Hussain I

All-rounders – Sajid Liaqat, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Yousaf Khan (VC)

Bowlers – Ehsan Latif, Ali Butt, Javed Iqbal

BSCR vs VIK Probable Playing XIs

BSC Rehberge 1945: Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sajid Liaqat, Luqman Jafer (WK), Javed Rana (C), Yousaf Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Ali Butt, Nadjibullah Yasser, Nooruddin Mujadady, Nadeem Hassan, Salman Azhar.

FC Viktoria 89: Bilal Hussain, Zeeshan Sahi (C), Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider (WK), Tanvir Butt, Rohit Unnithan, Waleed Aslam, Tojo Thomas, Raza Amar, Andi Mirza, Usman Hadi.

BSCR vs VIK Squads

BSC Rehberge 1945: Shahnawaz Ahmad, Bashar Khan, Luqman Jafer, , Nadjibullah Yasser, Javed Rana, Nooruddin Mujadady, Imran Chaudhry, Salman Azhar, Sadiq Sabah, Sajid Liaqat, Saeed Sahil, Mansoor Khan, Asim Rehman, Nadeem Hasan.

FC Viktoria 89: Bilal Hussain, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ehsan Latif, Zamir Haider, Tanvir Butt, Rohit Unnithan, Waleed Aslam, Tojo Thomas, Raza Amar, Andi Miirza, Usman Hadi, Andi Mirza, Akhil Garje, Manu Thomas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSCR Dream11 Team/ VIK Dream11 Team/ BSC Rehberge 1945 Dream11 Team Prediction/ FC Viktoria 89 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Dresden/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.