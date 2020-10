BSH vs BCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's BSH vs BCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BSH vs BCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Bengali CC Dream11 Team Player List, Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BSH vs BCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bengali CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Badalona Shaheen CC and Bengali CC will take place at 2 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BSH vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Babar Khan (captain), Riaz Howlader (vice-captain), Malik Mati Ur- Rehman, Mosaraf Hossain, Shafeer Mohammad, Umar Javed, Omar Ali, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Tamjid Bepari, Hamza Saleem

BSH vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Adil Hassan, Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Umair Javed

Bengali CC: Manpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pardeep Singh, Mandeep- Singh, Gurjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh

BSH vs BCC Squads

Badalona Shaheen CC: Malik Mati-Ur-Rehman, Babar Khan, Hamza Sanwal, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Mustafa Saleem, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Adil Hassan Akbar, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mohammad Shafeer, Nazim Muhammad

Bengali CC: Md Mahbubul Alam, Omar Ali, Mohammad Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Allaudin Siddique, Atif Alam, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Zihad Hossain, Mosaraf Hossain, Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Shafiqur Rehman, Shahidul Alam, Jahid Hasan

