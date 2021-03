BSH vs FAL Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona

Badalona Shaheen vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BSH vs FAL at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 120 of FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Falco CC will take on Badalona Shaheen at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs FAL match will start at 9 PM IST – March 11. Badalona Shaheen currently find themselves atop Group D with 12 points from eight matches. A win in one of their remaining two fixtures will enable them to reach the next round of the ECS T10 Barcelona, given their superior run rate. Falco CC, on the other hand, are second in Group D, level on points with Badalona Shaheen CC. But they have played a game more and have an inferior run rate than the group leaders. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BSH vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, BSH vs FAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BSH vs FAL Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Badalona Shaheen vs Falco CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Falco CC and Badalona Shaheen will take place at 8:30 PM IST – March 11.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BSH vs FAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarmad Ali, Dilawar Khan

Batters – Adeel Sarwar (C), Bilawal Khan, Rehman Ullah

All-Rounders – Abid Shahzad, Hamza Saleem (vc), Malik Mati ur Rehman

Bowlers – Muhammad Sheraz, Qasim Hussain, Khawar Javed

BSH vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Malik MatiurRehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali (wk), Qasim Hussain, Adeel Abbas, Malik Sami Ur Rehman.

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Sohaib Khan, Abid Shahzad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Khawar Javed.

BSH vs FAL Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

Falco CC: Adeel Sarwar, Azmat Cheema, Babar Zaheer, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Hamad Javed, Khawar Javed, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Abid Shahzad, Gorav Kumar, Moazzam Rasul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Yaseen, Shehzad Umar, and Zeeshan Raza.

