BSH vs HAW Dream11 Team Predictions

Badalona Shaheen vs Hawks Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 99 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BSH vs HAW at Montjuic Ground: In the penultimate match of the day, Badalona Shaheen will be in action once again and this time will be up against Hawks who have won four and lost three of their seven matches so far.

BSH vs HAW Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 98th between Badalona Shaheen and Hawks will start from 7:00 PM IST – March 5, 2021.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BSH vs HAW My Dream11 Team

D Khan (captain), S Ali (vice-captain), B Khan, K Zia, A Javid, U Latif, F Aslam, M Shabaz, Q Hussain, S Ahmed, H Mujtaba

BSH vs HAW Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Badar Iqbal, Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Bilawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Saleem

Hawks: Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Zain Aslam Bibi, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Muhammad Bilal, Waheed Elahi

BSH vs HAW Full Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Umair Javed, Murad Ali, Shafeer Mohammad, Babar Khan, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Awais Khan, Badar Iqbal

Hawks: Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer, Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia

