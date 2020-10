Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BSH vs PKCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the third match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Friday, Badalona Shaheen CC will square off against Pakcelona CC in the match no. 20 at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona BSH vs PKCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – October 16. Kings CC will be playing their first match in the ECS T10 Barcelona. After registering two wins in their first three matches, Badalona Shaheen CC will battle Pakcelona CC in the match no. 20 of the competition. While Badalona Shaheen CC have already played three games in the ECS T10 Barcelona event. Badalona Shaheen CC began their campaign with an 8-wicket loss against United CC Girona. However, they recovered from that loss and beat Hawks CC and the Catalunya Tigers CC in their next two matches.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Badalona Shaheen CC vs Pakcelona CC will take place at 8 PM IST – October 16.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BSH vs PKCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bilawal Khan

Batsmen: Dilawar Khan, Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Asim Butt

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar (C), Qaiser Zulfiqar (vc), Malik Mati-Ur-Rehman

Bowlers: Mohammad Shafeer, Umair Javed, Raji Khaliq-ur-Rehman

BSH vs PKCC Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, M Saleem, Malik Mati-Ur-Rehman.

Pakcelona CC: Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Ajaz Arif, Azeem Azam, Raji Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Asim Butt, Jahanzaib Asghar, Atiq ur-Rehman, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Adnan.

BSH vs PKCC Squads

Badalona Shaheen CC (BSH): Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.

Pakcelona CC (PKCC): Muhammad Adnan, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Mohammad Noman Riaz, Asad Ali, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain.

