BSH vs PUW Dream11 Team Predictions

Badalona Shaheen vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 97 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BSH vs PUW at Montjuic Ground: Sitting third in Group D, Badalona Shaheen will play their first match of the day against Punjab Warriors. Shaheen have played six matches – won four and lost two of them so far. They have eight points. Badalona Shaheen vs Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BSH vs PUW, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Badalona Shaheen vs Punjab Warriors Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BSH vs PUW T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - PUW vs BLP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 96 Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 5 Friday 1:00 PM IST

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 97th between Badalona Shaheen and Punjab Warriors will start from 3:00 PM IST – March 5. Also Read - KHA vs MIN Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 93 Kharian vs Minhaj at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 4 Thursday 5:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - BAK vs RAS Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 92 Bangladesh Kings vs Raval Sporting at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 4 Thursday 3:00 PM IST

BSH vs PUW My Dream11 Team

Hamza Saleem (captain), Dilawar Khan (vice-captain), Sarmad Ali, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Bilawal Khan, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Qasim Hussain, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal

BSH vs PUW Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain

Punjab Warriors: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Umair Raja, Jujhar Singh, Rishab

BSH vs PUW Full Squads

Punjab Warriors: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Umair Raja, Jujhar Singh, Rishabh, Jaspal Singh, Ubaid UlRehman, Charanjeet Singh-I, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish, Rajwinder Singh

Badalona Shaheen: Bilawal Khan, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSH Dream11 Team/ PUW Dream11 Team/ Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction/ Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.