Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BSH vs RSCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

Badalona Shaheen CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Badalona Shaheen CC and Raval Sporting CC will take place at 2.30 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

BSH vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal (captain), Manish Manwani (vice-captain), Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Usman Ansar, Kishitij Patel, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Shubhdeep Deb

BSH vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki

BSH vs RSCC Squads

Badalona Shaheen CC: Nazim Muhammad, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Adeel Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Adeel Abbas, Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammed

Raval Sporting CC: Usman Ansari, Muhammad Rizwan, Rohin Kumar, Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John, Datta Karan, Ishan Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Nandan Bathani, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Yudhvir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Amit Das, Numan Ali

