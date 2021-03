BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona

Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BSH vs TRS at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In another exciting contest of FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Badalona Shaheen will take on Trinitat Royal Stars in match 118 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Thursday. The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs TRS match will start at 5 PM IST – March 11. Badalona Shaheen have been very consistent in the ECS T10 so far, winning six of their eight games. In their last match, Badalona Shaheen 10-run win over the Hawks CC. Trinitat Royal Stars, on the other hand, have also played pretty well and are third in Group D after winning five of their seven ECS T10 Barcelona fixtures. They beat the Hawks by eight wickets in their last games. With a spot in the semi-finals at stake, both teams will be desperate for a win. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction, BSH vs TRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BSH vs TRS Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Badalona Shaheen and Trinitat Royal Stars will take place at 4:30 PM IST – March 11.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BSH vs TRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bikramjit Singh

Batters – Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Amarjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali

All-Rounders – Sufian Ansar (vc), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal

Bowlers – Aqeel Ansar, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer (C), Manpreet Singh

BSH vs TRS Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain.

Trinitat Royal Stars: Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad (wk).

BSH vs TRS Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (C), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, ChyetSureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza.

