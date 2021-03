BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Predictions

Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 78 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s BSH vs TRS at Montjuic Ground: The 78th match of the tournament will see Badalona Shaheen taking the field against Trinitat Royal Stars. Stars have recorded wins in two of their three outings so far while tasting defeat in one. Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BSH vs TRS, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Player List, Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BSH vs TRS T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - BLP vs HAW Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 77 Black Panthers vs Hawks at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 1 Monday 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Badalona Shaheen and Trinitat Royal Stars will start from 5:00 PM IST – March 1. Also Read - BLP vs BSH Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 76 Black Panthers vs Badalona Shaheen at Montjuic Olympic Ground March 1 Monday 1:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 11 PM IST February 28 Sunday

BSH vs TRS My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Fiaz Haider (captain), Malik Mati Ur Rehman (vice-captain), Sarmad Ali, Babar Khan, M Ali, Hamza Saleem, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer, Qasim Hussain

BSH vs TRS Probable Playing XIs

Badalona Shaheen: Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Qasim Hussain

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali

BSH vs TRS Full Squads

Badalona Shaheen: Hamza Ali, Babar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Qasim Hussain, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad

Trinitat Royal Stars: Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSH Dream11 Team/ TRS Dream11 Team/ Badalona Shaheen Dream11 Team Prediction/ Trinitat Royal Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.