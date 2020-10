BSH vs UCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Prague CC vs United CC Girona Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's BSH vs UCC Match 1 at Montjuic Ground: The European Cricket Series makes its next stop in Barcelona, Starting October 12, 16 teams will take part in the 19-day tournament.

The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue.

The two semifinals, bronze medal match and the final will be played on the same day – October 30.

Below is the schedule for the opening day’s play.

October 12 Schedule

#Match 1, Badalona Shaheen CC vs United CC Girona, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Fateh CC vs Bengali CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 match toss between Badalona Shaheen CC and United CC Girona will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) – October 11.

Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

BSH vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Hamza Saleem Dar (captain), Tarandeep Singh Pannu (vice-captain), Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Dilawar Khan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mustafa Saleem, Rajwinder Singh, Hamza Sanwal, Kamran Muhammad, Muhammad Sheraz

BSH vs UCC Squads

Badalona Shaheen CC: Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman,

United CC Girona: Rajwinder Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Amar Shakoor Jan, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sumair Safdar Khan, Shakil Ahmed, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Ehsan, Raja Umer Abbas, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Muhammad Sheraz, Syed Faisal Hussain, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Amir Jafri

