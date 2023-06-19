BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday
TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 3:15 PM (IST).
Time – 3:45 PM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keepers: Munsur Haq (C)
Batsmen: Nahid Hussain (VC), Ibad Ur Rehman, Sharear Jhesun, Danushka Lakmal, Tahzeeb Ul Ul Hassan
All-rounder: Amar Sharma
Bowlers: Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Waqas Ahmed-II, Cosmin Zavoiu
BSK vs BUG Probable XI
Bucharest Super Kings: Munsur Haq, Sowrav Nath, Nahid Hussain, Shohorub Shihad, Md Abu, Reza Bin Anif, Rifat Reza, Sheikh Iqbal, Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Rahman Ridoy
Bucharest Gladiators: Rashin Ranasinghe, Thilina Buddhika, Sadun Perera, Danushka Lakmal, Muhammad Moiz, Amar Sharma, Amila Perera, Rasika Mendis, Joshank Khadka, Sachin Chavhan, Cosmin Zavoiu
