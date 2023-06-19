Home

Sports

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday

Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023.

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs BUG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs BUG Playing 11s ECS Romania T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Romania T10 League 2023. BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 3:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 3:15 PM (IST).

You may like to read

Time – 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

BSK vs BUG Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Munsur Haq (C)

Batsmen: Nahid Hussain (VC), Ibad Ur Rehman, Sharear Jhesun, Danushka Lakmal, Tahzeeb Ul Ul Hassan

All-rounder: Amar Sharma

Bowlers: Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Waqas Ahmed-II, Cosmin Zavoiu

BSK vs BUG Probable XI

Bucharest Super Kings: Munsur Haq, Sowrav Nath, Nahid Hussain, Shohorub Shihad, Md Abu, Reza Bin Anif, Rifat Reza, Sheikh Iqbal, Talha Ansari, Tushar Kanti, Rahman Ridoy

Bucharest Gladiators: Rashin Ranasinghe, Thilina Buddhika, Sadun Perera, Danushka Lakmal, Muhammad Moiz, Amar Sharma, Amila Perera, Rasika Mendis, Joshank Khadka, Sachin Chavhan, Cosmin Zavoiu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.