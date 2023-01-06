BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League: All You Need To Know

Top Recommended Stories
BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs FWU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs FWU Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series. BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST January, 06, 2022, Friday.
TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Biratnagar Super Kings and Far West United will take place at 1 PM IST
Time – January 06, 1.30 PM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: A Saud, B Bhandari(C)
Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, H Shahidi, B Sharki
All-rounders: K Karan, G Sharma(VC)
Bowlers: B Karki, N Yadav, U Ali
BSK vs FWU Probable Playing XIs
BSK: Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Pradeep Airee
FWU: Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvan Karki, Prakash Jaisi, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Umair Ali, Noor Ahmad, Milinda Siriwardana
