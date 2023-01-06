BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League: All You Need To Know

BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST January, 06, 2023, Friday

BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Nepal Domestic T20 League Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, BSK vs FWU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BSK vs FWU Playing 11s Nepal Domestic T20 League Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Nepal Domestic T20 League 2022 Series. BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Biratnagar Super Kings vs Far West United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST January, 06, 2022, Friday.

TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Biratnagar Super Kings and Far West United will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – January 06, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

BSK vs FWU Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Saud, B Bhandari(C)

Batters: R Kumar, H Talat, H Shahidi, B Sharki

All-rounders: K Karan, G Sharma(VC)

Bowlers: B Karki, N Yadav, U Ali

BSK vs FWU Probable Playing XIs

BSK: Arjun Saud (wk), Rohit Paudel, Gauranshu Sharma, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Bibek Yadav, Raj Nannan, Shahab Alam, Rijan Dhakal, Nandan Yadav, Pradeep Airee

FWU: Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Rashid Khan, Bhuvan Karki, Prakash Jaisi, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Umair Ali, Noor Ahmad, Milinda Siriwardana