BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS Romania T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bucharest Super Kings vs UNEFS, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 1:45 PM IST JBSK 19, Monday
TOSS – The ECS Romania T10 League 2023 toss between Bucharest Super Kings vs UNEFS will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).
Time – 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.
BSK vs UNE Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: M Yasir
Batters: L Dushantha, A MuhPMmad, W Rana
Bowlers: P Florin, D Kalu, A Ali
All-Rounders: M Moiz, A Sharma, R Gill(C), Y Jutt
BSK vs UNE Probable XI
Bucharest Super Kings: Al Amin, Habibur Rahman Atik, Nahid Hussain, Ibad ur Rehman, Md Abu, Md Ashikul Sana, Mazharul Islam, Munsur Haq, Nayeem Sheikh, Rahman Ridoy, Reza Bin Anif
UNEFS: M.Yasir (wk), A.Muhammad, W.Rana, S.Alam, R.Gill, Y.Jutt, H.Ali, P.Florin, A.Ali, A.Rehman, F.Ghulam
