BSN vs DAE Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Busan FC vs Daegu FC, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match BSN vs DAE: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Busan FC vs Daegu FC

When: June 17, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Busan Gedeok Stadium

BSN vs DAE My Dream11 Team

Cesinha (captain), S Edgar (vice-captain), K Jeong Jo II, J Tae Uk, K Uh Seok, P Jun Kang, T Nishi, J Seung W, L Kyu S, Romulo, K Dae Won,

BSN vs DAE Squads

Busan IPark: Choi Pil-Su, Kim Ho-Jun, Kim Jeong-Ho-II, Dostonbek Tursunov, Hwang Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Su, Kim Dong-Woo, Kim Mun-Hwan, Kim Myeong-Jun, Lee Ji-Min, Park Ho-Yeong, Park Jun-Kang, Park Kyeong-Min, Yun Seok-Yeong, Lee Sang-Jun, Han Ji-Ho, Jeong Ho-Jeong, Kim Byong-Oh, Kim Jin-Kyu, Kim Jung-Hyun, Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, Kwon Yong-Hyeon, Lee Ji-Seung, Lee Kyu-Seong, Park Jong-Uh, Romulo, Seong Ho-Yeong, Lee Dong-Jun, Jeong Seong-Min, Lee Jeong-Hyeob, Park Guan-Woo, Reis Jonatan, Vintecinco Gustavo

Daegu FC: Choi Yeong-Eun, Ha Myeong-Rae, Lee Hak-Yun, Lee Jun-Heui, Hong Jeong-Un, Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Jeong Tae-Uk, Jo Jin-Woo, Kim Dong-Jin, Kim Jae-Uh, Kim Tae-Han, Kim Uh-Seok, Ko Tae-Kyu, Lee Chan-Woong, Lee Dong-Geon, Lee Jin-Yong, Park Jae-Kyeong, Song Jun-Ho, Ahn Chang-Min, Hwang Soon-Min, Jang Seong-Won, Jeong Seung-Won, Jeong Yeong-Ung, Jo Uh-Hyeon, Kim Seon-Min, Ko Jae-Hyeon, Lee Keun-Seob, Oh Hu-Sung, Park Min-Seo, Ryu Jae-Mun, Tsubasa Nishi, Yoon Jong-Tae, Lee Jin-Hyun, Cesinha, Damjanovic Dejan, Jeong Chi-In, Jung Shin, Kim Dae-Won, Lim Jae-Hyeok, Shin Chang-Mu, Silva Edgar, Ye Byeong-Won.

