BSN vs JNB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Busan IPark vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Korean Football League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match BSN vs JNB: The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Busan IPark vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

When: May 16, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Asiad Main Stadium

BSN vs JNB My Dream11 Team

S Beom-Keun, K Mun-Hwan, C Bo-Kyeong, H Jeong-Ho, K Jin-Kyu, P Jong-Uh, Romulo, L Seung-Ki, S Jun-Ho-II, V Gustavo (vice-captain), L Dong-Gook (captain)

BSN vs JNB Squads

Busan IPark: Choi Pil-Su, Kim Ho-Jun, Kim Jeong-Ho-II, Dostonbek Tursunov, Hwang Jun-Ho, Kang Min-Su, Kim Dong-Woo, Kim Mun-Hwan, Kim Myeong-Jun, Lee Ji-Min, Park Ho-Yeong, Park Jun-Kang, Park Kyeong-Min, Yun Seok-Yeong, Lee Sang-Jun, Han Ji-Ho, Jeong Ho-Jeong, Kim Byong-Oh, Kim Jin-Kyu, Kim Jung-Hyun, Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, Kwon Yong-Hyeon, Lee Ji-Seung, Lee Kyu-Seong, Park Jong-Uh, Romulo, Seong Ho-Yeong, Lee Dong-Jun, Jeong Seong-Min, Lee Jeong-Hyeob, Park Guan-Woo, Reis Jonatan, Vintecinco Gustavo

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors: Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Murilo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-Won, Jo Gue-Sung, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun

