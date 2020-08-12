BSVB vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club, 13th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSVB vs BECC at Ostrapark: In the thirteenth match of the ECS T10- Dresden, BSV Britannia will again square off against Berlin Eagles Cricket Club for the second time today having faced them earlier in the day. Also Read - RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia, 12th T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

This will be BSV Britannia’s first match of the competition. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Hints, Germany Tour of Austria 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women, 1st T20I at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

After two days of play and 10 engaging matches, BSC Rehberge have won all four of their matches so far to take the top spot with eight points ahead of RC Dresden who have also eight points. The two top performers are only separated by net run-rate. On the other hand, USG Chemnitz occupy the third spot after two days of play having won two of their six matches while losing the other four. Berin Eagles CC have endured a poor outing in the first two days of the event losing all their six matches. Also Read - BECC vs BSVB Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia, 11th T10 at Ostrapark 12:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

You can check the BSVB vs BECC Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSVB vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Mohit Negi (captain), Zahid Mahmood (vice-captain), Bashar Khan, Chamila Bandara, Naseer Hamed, Nouman Stanikzai, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Rohit Singh, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmad

BSVB vs BECC Squads

Berlin Eagles CC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

BSV Britannia: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSVB Dream11 Team/ BECC Dream11 Team/ BSV Britannia Dream11 Team/ Berlin Eagles Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more