BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Dresden 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BSVB vs BSCR at Kerava National Cricket Stadium: In the highly-awaited final of ECS T10- Dresden tournament, BSV Britannia will take on BSC Rehberge at the Ostrapark stadium – Friday, August 14 in India. The ECS T10 – Dresden match between BSVB and BSCR will begin at 8.30 PM IST. The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. "It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences," Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between BSV Britannia and BSC Rehberge will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmad

Batsmen: M Negi (C), Imran Chaudry, S Safi

All-Rounders: R Singh, S Goyal, S Liaqat, N Mujadaddy (VC)

Bowlers: W Ahmed, S Singh, J Iqbal

BSVB vs BSCR Probable Playing XIs

BSV Britannia – Afaq Raza, Faisal Khan, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshamanan, Mohit Negi, Saad Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh.

BSC Rehberge – Shanawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Imran Chaudry, Sajib Liaqat, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Saddam Gill, Saaed Safi, Mustafa Muhammed, Javed Iqbal, Asad Naqvi, Sadiq Subah.

BSVB vs BSCR Squads

BSV Britania (BSVB): Zamir Haider, Raza Afaq, Shubham Patil, Ali Chatha, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Sandan Chintanippu, Mohit Negi, Vijay Lakshmanan, Saad Ali Jan, Rohit Singh, Sanish Goyal, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Gaurav Lohia, Kumar Shouradhya, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Nithin Das, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Hazrat Ahmadzai.

BSC Rehberge (BSCR): Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Ali Butt, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari.

