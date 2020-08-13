BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz, 19th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BSVB vs USGC at Ostrapark: In the nineteenth T10 match of the ECS T10- Dresden, for the second time today, BSV Britannia will be up against USG Chemnitz.

We are into the third day of the event now. After the first three days of competition, BSC Rehberge are at the top spot with five wins and one defeat from their six matches. They have 10 points. On the second spot are BSV Britannia who have won all four of their matches so far to be at eight points. At the third spot were RC Dresden with four wins from six matches while USG Chemnitz and Berlin Eagles CC are at the fourth and fifth position respectively in the points tally after Wednesday's matches.

You can check the BSVB vs USGC Dream11 here.

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSV Britannia and USG Chemnitz will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



BSVB vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Gopinath Manoharan (captain), Nadjibullah Yasser (vice-captain), Waqas Virk, Sahith Reddy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Hitesh Thakur

BSVB vs USGC Squads

BSV Britannia: Sahib Singh, Hitesh Thakur, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sandan Chintanippu, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nithin Das, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai

USG Chemnitz: Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Karthikeyan Manga, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Adith Narayanan, Akash Chougale, Sibaji Roy, Vishnu Srinivasan, Ananthu Ajikumar, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Ravi Prakash Singh, Naga Pawankumar, Saeedullah Amarkhael, Muhammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijaylakshmi

