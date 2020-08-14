BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz, 1st Semifinal – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSVB vs USGC at Ostrapark: We have reached the business end of the tournament after four days of non-stop cricketing action. BVB Britannia and BSC Rehberge, RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz have claimed the top-four spots after 20 matches to make the last-four stage. In the first semifinal, BSV Britannia will take on USG Chemnitz at 1:30 PM IST. BSV won six of their eight group matches to finish at the top while Chemnizt won three and lost five of their eight matches to finish fourth. Also Read - KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kandahar Province vs Faryab Province One-Day Match at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground 10 AM IST August 14

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. Also Read - AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11, 3rd T20I, Tips And Hints: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Women vs Germany Women at Seebarn Cricket Ground 6:00 PM IST Thursday August 13

“It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Toss: The toss between BSV Britannia and USG Chemnitz will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark



Gopinath Manoharan (captain), Sanish Goyal (vice-captain), Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Vijay Lakshmanan, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Adith Narayanan, Sahith Reddy, Hitesh Thakur

BSV Britannia: Sahib Singh, Hitesh Thakur, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sandan Chintanippu, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nithin Das, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai

USG Chemnitz: Karthikeyan Manga, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkhael, Muhammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Adith Narayanan, Akash Chougale, Sibaji Roy, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Ravi Prakash Singh, Naga Pawankumar, Anand Vijaylakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Abdulsamad Stanikzai

