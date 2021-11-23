BT vs CB Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BT vs CB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the second match of the terrific Tuesday in Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Bangla Tigers will take on Chennai Braves in match no. 12 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 BT vs CB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 23. Bangla Tigers, after a poor start, kickstarted their campaign with a brilliant win over the Northern Warriors. With the likes of Faf du Plessis and James Faulkner in the ranks, the Tigers will be keen to extend their winning run. On the other hand, Chennai Braves have blown hot and cold in Abu Dhabi. With Dasun Shanaka and co. eager to boost their qualification chances, a cracking game of cricket awaits all of us. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BT vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, BT vs CB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, BT vs CB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Chennai Braves, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Chennai Braves will take place at 9 PM IST – November 23.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

BT vs CB My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (VC), Will Jacks, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell (C), Munaf Patel, James Faulkner, Roman Walker.

BT vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid.

Chennai Braves: Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Mark Deyal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel.

BT vs CB Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Samiullah Shinwari, Yusuf Pathan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah, Toby Albert, Laxman Manjrekar, Roman Walker, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal.

