BT vs DB Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BT vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Bangla Tigers are placed at 2nd position in the table and the Delhi Bulls are at 4th slot. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BT vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, BT vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, BT vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.Also Read - NW vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 Match 23: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s- Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls will take place at 9 PM IST – November 28. Also Read - BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Probable 11s, Team News - Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Injury Updates For Today's T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

BT vs DB My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Luke Wright, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Qais Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai, Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo.

BT vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles(w), Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis(c), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Luke Wood, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luke Fletcher.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Shiraz Ahmed.

BT vs DB Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo(c), Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Rampaul, Gulbadin Naib, Nyeem Young, Sherfane Rutherford, Jaskaran Malhotra, Hafeez ur Rehman.