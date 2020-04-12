BT vs KJT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bank of Taiwan vs Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland are the most successfull team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season.

BT vs KJT Details

What: Bank of Taiwan vs Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology

When: April 12, 2020

Where: Taiwan

Time: 1:30 pm IST

BT vs KJT My Dream11 Team

Po-Sheg Chang, Li Kai-Yan, Matt Jones, Ying-Fong Li, Chen, Shun-Hsiang Yo-Xou Chen, Charles Mitchell, Nicholas Evans (SP)

BT vs KJT Squads

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology: Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zzhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

Bank of Taiwan: Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

