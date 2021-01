Dream11 Team Predictions

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians will take place at 05.00 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BT vs MA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Abdul Shakoor (c), Johnson Charles

Batters – Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Chirag Suri, Andre Fletcher (vc)

All-Rounders – Mosaddek Hossain, Karim Janat

Bowlers – Pravin Tambe, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad

Likely XI

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque

Maratha Arabians

Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

SQUADS

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Ravinderpal Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Lakra, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad

Maratha Arabians

Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Pravin Tambe, Ishan Malhotra, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Syed Haider, Kevin Koththiigoda, Maroof Merchant, Shoaib Malik, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu

