BT vs QAL Dream11 Team

Bangla Tigers vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BT vs QAL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In their second match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league on Wednesday, Bangla Tigers will take the field against Qalandars. So far, in the Super League stage, Tigers have played one match so far in which they defeated Pune Devils by eight wickets. On the other hand, Qalandars got the better of Maratha Arabians by four wickets yesterday. This is the first meeting between the two teams in the ongoing season. Also Read - TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Abu Dhabi T10 Super League Match 14: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors February 1, 2021

BT vs QAL Super League Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Qalandars will take place at 5.00 PM IST – February 3. Also Read - PD vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Super League: Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Final Match: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST February 1 Monday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

BT vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Tom Banton (captain), Chris Jordan (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Sharjeel Khan, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Afif Hossain

BT vs QAL Probable XIs

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, and Mohammad Irfan

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

BT vs QAL Full Squads

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ben Dunk (wk), Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Samit Patel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Taha, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles (wk), Andre Fletcher (captain), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Afif Hossain, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adam Hose, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Noor Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BT Dream11 Team/ QAL Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Player List/ Qalandars Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.