BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BT vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Bangla Tigers square off against Team Abu Dhabi for the 3rd place playoff-match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, BT vs TAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, BT vs TAD Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7 PM IST – December 4.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

BT vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Sheldon Cottrell, Merchant de Lange.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Benny Howell.

BT vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Hassan Khalid.

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Farooq Muhammad, Marchant de Lange, Fidel Edwards, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Sheldon Cottrell.

BT vs TAD Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.