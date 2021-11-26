BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Abu Dhabi T10

Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BT vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Bangla Tigers have so far won 3 matches out of their 5 matches, losing two of them. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all of their five matches. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BT vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, BT vs TAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, BT vs TAD Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Bangla Tigers and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7 PM IST – November 26.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

BT vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle, Hazratullah Zazai, Paul Stirling, Will Jacks, Isuru Udana, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs.

Captain: Phil Salt, Vice-Captain: Benny Powell.

BT vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Karim Janat, Benny Howell, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid.

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs.

BT vs TAD Squads

Bangla Tigers: Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis (C), Karim Janat, Johnson Charles (wk), Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Hassan Khalid, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Will Smeed, Tom Hartley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Adam Lyth.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.