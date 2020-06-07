Dream11 Team Hints

BTC vs CLU Dream11 Finnish Ten10 League 2020 T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bengal Tigers Cricket Club vs Club 71 at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST Sunday, June 7:

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season with the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 and now it is time for the shortest version T10 cricket to take centrestage. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Toss: The toss between Bengal Tigers Cricket Club vs Club 71 will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



My Dream11 Team

M Imrul-Abedin, H Al-Amin, I Islam, M Amin, R Hossan, B Khan, N Huda, A Rahman, M Shofiullah, R Sardar and T Saha.

Probable XI

Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

Club 71: B Islam, M Moniruzzaman, I Islam, R Hossan, S Hossan, H Ullah Shimo, T Ahmed, F Rahman, A Imran, M Shofiullah and A Rahman.

SQUADS

Bengal Tigers CC: Sowgat Kundu, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Sarwar Jahan, Osman Ibrahim, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Belayat Khan, Nurul Huda, Shahrukh Ali, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Rony, Manan Arshed, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Tonmoy Saha

Club 71: Bayzid Islam, Md Moniruzzaman, Shahadat Hossain, Ikhtiar Islam, Mohammad Ratan, Sohan Ibrahim, Ridwan Hossan, Udoy Hossen Khan, Tanvir Ahmed, Roman Miah, Masum Billah, Hyat Ullah Shimo, Azim Imran, Sana Ullah, Hasibur Hassan, Jannaten Nayem, Muhammad Shofiullah, Foiz Rahman, Ashraful Islam Khan, Atik Rahman, Tohin Khan, Arif Hossain, Sehab Saykath

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BTC Dream11 Team/ CLU Dream11 Team/ Bengal Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ Club 71 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.