BTC vs GHG Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Tigers vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BTC vs GHG at Kerava National Cricket Ground: Finland will kickstart its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 onwards. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title.

Toss: The toss between Bengal Tigers and GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



BTC vs GHG My Dream11 Team

M Imrul-Abedin, M Azhar, M Amin, M Gawas (captain), A Jaleel, N Huda, B Khan, F Shahzad, T Saha (vice-captain), S Ali and A Rahman

BTC vs GHG Squads

Bengal Tigers: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Muhammad Hassan, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Muhammad Gawas, Shahid Gondal, Qais Yousufzai, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Mohammed Azhar, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar

