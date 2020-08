BTC vs VCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Tigers Cricket Club vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BTC vs VCC at Kerava National Cricket Ground: In yet another T20 match of the ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020, Bengal will take on Vantaa today. With four wins, seven defeats and two no results from their 13 matches so far, Bengal are just a rung ahead of Vantaa at fifth spot in the points tally. Vantaa have also won four matches, losing seven with ending in no result from their 12 matches and are just one point behind their opponents. Also Read - BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 14th T10 at Ostrapark 6:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season through the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1. Cricket across the world was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League was the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league. Eight teams including Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTCC Thundercats), Empire Cricket Club (Empire Lions), FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Greater Helsinki Cricket Club (Greater Helsinki Markhors), GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Helsinki Cricket Club, SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK Rapids) and Vantaa Cricket Club will be fighting for the title. Also Read - BSVB vs BECC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles Cricket Club, 13th T10 at Ostrapark 4:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

Toss: The toss between Bengal Tigers Cricket Club and Vantaa CC will take place at 7:30 PM (IST). Also Read - RCD vs BSVB Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia, 12th T10 at Ostrapark 2:30 PM IST Wednesday August 12

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground



BTC vs VCC My Dream11 Team

N Huda (captain), T Saha (vice-captain), A Hamsa Warsha, M Imrul Abedin, R Sanjeewa Kahingala, H Al-Amin, U Tavernier, M Milan Hettiarachilage, M Asaduzzaman, N Patabendi, R Shiran Fernando

BTC vs VCC Squads

Vantaa CC: Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier

Bengal Tigers Cricket Club: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Shahid Alam, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Osman Ibrahim, Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Saha, Habib Al Amin, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Rony Sardar, Sarwar Jahan, Shahrukh Ali, Jabed Kaisar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BTC Dream11 Team/ VCC Dream11 Team/ Vantaa CC Dream11 Team/ Bengal Tigers Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.