Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction BATE Borisov vs Dynamo Brest Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BTE vs DYB at Stadyen DASK Brestski: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Belarus Premier League 2020, first-placed BATE Borisov will take on to defending champions Dynamo Brest at the Regional Sports Complex Brestskiy on Sunday (May 24). The Belarus Premier League 2020 will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. BATE Borisov currently sit atop of the league and have collected 22 points from the ten matches they had played. They are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak and will be looking to keep that up here with another win.

Defending champs Dynamo Brest, meanwhile, currently sit ninth in the league and have collected 13 points from 10 games. They lost their match against BATE by virtue of a scoreline of 3-1 and will be looking for revenge on Sunday. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between BATE Borisov and Dynamo Brest will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Regional Sports Complex, Brestskiy

My Dream11 Team

Note: This Dream11 team appears to be for a different match and may not be accurate for BTE vs DYB.

BTE vs DYB Probable Playing XIs

BATE Borisov: Sergey Ignatovich, Oleg Veretilo, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gabi Kiki, Maksim Vitus, Sergei Kislyak, Pavel Savitskiy, Artem Milevsky, Denis Laptev, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok.

Dynamo Brest: Denis Scherbitski, Aleksandar Filipovic, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitovic, Bojan Nastic, Evgeni Yablonski, Willum Thor Willumsson, Stanislav Dragun, Igor Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milic.

BTE vs DYB SQUADS

BATE Borisov: Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski.

Dynamo Brest: Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy.

