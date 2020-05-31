Dream11 Team Prediction

BTE vs ISL Belarus Premier League 2020 – Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BATE Borisov vs Isloch Minsk Raion Today’s Match at Borisov Arena May 31 Sunday 8:30 PM IST: Also Read - DIN vs SHSO Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Dinamo Minsk vs Shakhter Soligorsk Today's Match at Tractor Stadium May 30 Saturday 9:30 PM IST

The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - GOR vs NEM Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Gorodeya vs Neman Grodno Today's Match at Gorodeya Stadium May 29 Friday 10:30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between BATE Borisov vs Isloch Minsk Raion will start at 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino vs FC Smolevichi Today's Match at Torpedo Stadium May 29 Friday 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Borisov Arena

My Dream11 Team

Egor Khatkevich, Sergei Karpovich, Aleksandar Filipović, Egor Filipenko, Bojan Nastić, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Oleg Patotski, Dmitri Komarovsky, Momo Yansane(VC), Igor Stasevich(C)

Starting XI

BATE Borisov Likely Playing XI: Denis Scherbitski, Aleksandar Filipović, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitović, Bojan Nastić, Evgeni Yablonski, Willum Thor Willumsson, Stanislav Dragun, Igor Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić

Isloch Minsk Likely Playing XI: Oleg Patotski, Sergei Karpovich, Pavel Rybak, Aleksandr Makas, Momo Yansane, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sergey Kontsevoy, Egor Khatkevich

Squads:

BATE Borisov:Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

Isloch Minsk:Momo Yansane, Alexander Makas, Aleksandr Kholodinskiy, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Oleg Patotski, Evgeni Krasnov, Aleksandr Bychenok, Roman Lisovskiy, Ivan Gomozov, Abdulrazak Yusuf, Sergei Karpovich, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sandro Zweiba, Igor Kuzmenok, Vladislav Glinskiy, Oleksandr Papush, Pavel Rybak, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Sergey Kontsevoy, Semen Lazarchik, Oluwaseun Gbolahan Adegbola, Egor Khatkevich, Vladislav Vasilyuchek, Vladislav Kraynov

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BTE Dream11 Team/ ISL Dream11 Team/ BATE Borisov Dream11 Team/ Isloch Minsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.